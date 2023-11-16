Consultant Issues To-Do List for Dauphin County Prison

A consultant hired to dig into the problems plaguing Dauphin County Prison issued a long to-do list Wednesday for county officials as they try to turn the page onSome of boxes on that list are already checked, former Pennsylvania Correction Secretary John Wetzel noted in his final report, drafted as he has been working alongside county officials through the past two years.

One of the main goals moving forward, Wetzel said, is to try to move from an “in control or under control” culture to a more holistic approach where staff and inmates recognize they have a shared interest in safety, respect for each other, and, ultimately, making it home whether that’s at the end of a work shift or the end of a sentence. Wetzel said long-term culture change can only be achieved through long-term attention to developing better policies, continued attention to training staff and improving treatment services, and the rebuilding of a strong middle management team that makes sure policies are adhered t

