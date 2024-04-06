Construction Worker's Body Found in Key Bridge Collapse

The details surrounding where Suazo-Sandoval's body was found in the wreckage have not been released. According to Unified Command, salvage dive teams located the missing construction worker and alerted the Maryland Department of State Police, who recovered Suazo-Sandoval's body. “The collapse of the Key Bridge is undoubtedly one of the most challenging tragedies we have faced as a law enforcement agency.

Along with our local, state and federal public safety partners, we will not give up,” said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police. “There are families still waiting to hear if we have found their loved one. I can promise you, we are fully committed to finding closure for each of these families,” he said. Family and friends of Suazo-Sandoval have created two separate GoFundMe fundraisers aiming to raise money for his famil

Key Bridge Collapse Construction Worker Salvage Dive Teams Maryland Department Of State Police Tragedy Closure Gofundme

United States Latest News

KVUE

