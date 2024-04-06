Construction Worker Recovered from Wreckage in Baltimore Port

Around 10:30 a.m., divers were able to locate and recover 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Mayor Scott said. Unified Command salvage teams located what they believed to be the missing construction worker and notified the Maryland State Police. Maryland State Police Underwater Recovery Team, in coordination with dive teams from allied law enforcement partners, recovered Suazo-Sandoval.

While I take solace in knowing this brings us one step closer to closure, my heart continues to be with all the families still waiting anxiously for their loved ones. I am grateful for the first responders who have maintained focus on recovering the remaining victims and continued their work to clear the channel with the utmost car

Construction Worker Wreckage Baltimore Port Recovery Closure Families First Responders Channel

United States Latest News

