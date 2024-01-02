Construction of Medical Glove Plant Halted Due to Pandemic

Construction of a chemical plant in Virginia, meant to produce synthetic rubber for medical gloves, has been halted due to the pandemic. The plant, built by Blue Star NBR, was completed but remains idle as production has not started. The CEO, Scott Maier, expressed frustration at the wasted money and the need to dismantle the plant. The project aimed to prevent supply-chain disruptions in the future.





