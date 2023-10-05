Construction for N.J.’s 1st ocean wind farm begins onshore. Here’s what to expect.

Onshore construction for New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm kicked off in Lacey Township on Monday, with more work slated for Island Beach State Park next week.

Work at the state park will run from this month to May 2024 before resuming next September so as to not disturb summer tourism, according to officials with Danish energy developer, Ørsted. Both updates, which mark the first-ever construction for Ocean Wind 1, bring the Jersey Shore ever closer to planned offshore construction for the project — what would be a watershed in New Jersey’s ambitious clean energy goals.

Ørsted company officials provided construction updates Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, on what would be New Jersey's first offshore wind farm, Ocean Wind 1. Onshore construction for the project began Monday, Oct. 2. Pictured: A screenshot of the project overview provided during a Oct. 4 virtual public information session. headtopics.com

BOEM determined serious harm won’t come to marine mammals as a result of the project, company officials reiterated Wednesday. Federal regulations also require work stoppages under certain conditions and vessel speed restrictions to minimize effects on marine life.

