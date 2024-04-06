Construction Crane Accident Crushes Tesla Model Y and Pontiac Vibe in Fort Lauderdale

A horrific accident took place in Fort Lauderdale , Florida this past week. During rush hour traffic on the SE 3rd Avenue bridge, a Tesla Model Y and what appears to be a Pontiac Vibe were crushed by part of a construction crane that plummeted to the ground just as they were crossing the downtown bridge. The massive piece of debris first hit the Model Y's hood, then lurched forward and struck the Pontiac, completely flattening both the hood of the Tesla and the passenger side of the Pontiac.

The occupants of both vehicles were lucky to have survived the incident, but Jorge De La Torre, a 27-year-old construction worker at the site, was tragically killed. Model Y owner Mark Cerezin seemed to be feeling relief and adrenaline immediately following the accident. 'That's my Tesla, it landed on me.' The owner told a crowd of people gathering around the wreckage. 'I'm 100% fine. It came from up there, I saw it coming down, it took off the front of my car. And I'm completely fine

Construction Crane Accident Fort Lauderdale Tesla Model Y Pontiac Vibe Rush Hour Traffic Death Survivor

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



InsideEVs / 🏆 579. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rivian R2 vs Tesla Model Y: Can the R2 challenge the Model Y’s dominance?The Tesla Model Y is currently the bestselling car -- but can the upcoming Rivian R2 challenge its dominance? We put the two head-to-head to find out.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Tesla’s $3,000 Cybertruck Rooftop Tent Reminds Us Of The Pontiac AztekTesla started shipping its so-called Basecamp tent and it feels like the 2000s again. Is that good or bad? You be the judge.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Tesla’s $3,000 Cybertruck Rooftop Tent Reminds Us Of The Pontiac AztekTesla started shipping its so-called Basecamp tent and it feels like the 2000s again. Is that good or bad? You be the judge.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

New CRC Risk Prediction Model Outperforms Polyp-Based ModelA comprehensive model that includes additional risk factors beyond previous polyp findings showed improved post-colonoscopy risk stratification for colorectal cancer.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

Rivian R2 and R3 debut with Tesla Model Y in their sightsRivian surprises the EV industry by unveiling a smaller, even more affordable R3 crossover and its high-performance sibling, the R3X.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Review Of 2024 Tesla Model 3 HighlandI'm both a tech journalist and an Internet safety advocate. Here's my full bio. I serve as on-air technology analyst for CBS News and am co-director of ConnectSafely.org and founder of SafeKids.com and SafeTeens.com. I also write columns that appear on CNET News, Forbes.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »