Construction Crane Accident Crushes Tesla Model Y and Pontiac Vibe in Fort Lauderdale

A horrific accident took place in Fort Lauderdale , Florida this past week. During rush hour traffic on the SE 3rd Avenue bridge, a Tesla Model Y and what appears to be a Pontiac Vibe were crushed by part of a construction crane that plummeted to the ground just as they were crossing the downtown bridge. The massive piece of debris first hit the Model Y's hood, then lurched forward and struck the Pontiac, completely flattening both the hood of the Tesla and the passenger side of the Pontiac.
The occupants of both vehicles were lucky to have survived the incident, but Jorge De La Torre, a 27-year-old construction worker at the site, was tragically killed. Model Y owner Mark Cerezin seemed to be feeling relief and adrenaline immediately following the accident. 'That's my Tesla, it landed on me.' The owner told a crowd of people gathering around the wreckage. 'I'm 100% fine. It came from up there, I saw it coming down, it took off the front of my car. And I'm completely fine
