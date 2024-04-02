Construction Begins on Illinois Route 31 Bridge, Traffic Delays Expected

Construction on the Illinois Route 31 bridge over U.S. Highway 20 in Elgin started April 1, 2024 and is expected to cause traffic delays for the next two years. As part of the road work, Route 31 is reduced from two lanes to one in both directions between Dana Drive and Oak Street, while U.S. 20 is reduced to one lane in each direction between Grace Street and Mclean Boulevard.

Motorists should also expect various lane shifts on both roads approaching the bridge, along with overnight lane closures on U.S. 20

