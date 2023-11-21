Construction at Quebec and University Intersection in Highlands Ranch to be Completed in Late 2024

Yes, late 2024. That project Roxanne has affected you, me and thousands of other drivers in Highlands Ranch. Ask anyone in that part of Douglas County and they will say that is a rough intersection with a lot of traffic— even without the added delays of construction. Douglas County leaders needed to do this project as the traffic increased, and the concrete was past its lifetime and needed to be replaced.

What Douglas County leaders are doing is rebuilding and reconfiguring the entire intersection at University Boulevard/Lincoln Street and Quebec Street. The rebuild includes an additional eastbound and westbound lane on Lincoln and University. They are creating a new right-turn-only lane from southbound Quebec to westbound University. There will be new raised pedestrian safety islands to making crossing the street easier and Douglas County leaders will be installing a new traffic signal system





