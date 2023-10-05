Constellation Brands raised fiscal-year earnings expectations after reporting second-quarter profit and revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, driven by strength of the Modelo brand. The stock is falling anyway.

Blame the decline on the company’s wines and spirits sales, which fell 14% in the second quarter to $444.1 million, pushing shares 3.5% lower on Thursday. Constellation Brands (ticker: STZ) reported fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.70 a share on sales of $2.84 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting the parent of Modelo and Corona beers to report earnings of $3.37 a share on revenue of $2.82 billion.“Modelo Especial continued to outperform the market as the top share gainer and solidified its position as the No.

Modelo became the top-selling beer in the U.S.—taking the title from Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (BUD) Bud Light—during Constellation’s fiscal 2024 first quarter. Modelo nabbed the honor after customers boycotted Bud Light, whose sales plummeted in response to a spring advertising partnership with a transgender social media influencer. headtopics.com

Constellation Brands raised its adjusted earnings outlook for fiscal 2024, saying it expects profit of between $12 and $12.20 a share, above prior estimates of $11.70 to $12 a share. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting adjusted earnings of $11.72 a share.Write to Angela Palumbo at angela.palumbo@dowjones.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Constellation Brands Raises Profit Estimate on Strong Modelo SalesConstellation Brands expects fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of between $12 and $12.20 a share.

Constellation Brands Raises Profit Estimate. Why the Stock Is Falling.Constellation Brands expects fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of between $12 and $12.20 a share.

Constellation Brands Raises Earnings Estimate. Why the Stock Is Falling.Constellation Brands expects fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of between $12 and $12.20 a share.

Target Is Selling an ACOTAR Coloring Book & It Just Went on Sale for Under $12It’s never too early to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping and if you have an ACOTAR fan in your life (or are one yourself), we’ve found the perfect gift for your fairy-loving friends.…

Over 40 countries pledge to raise $12 billion to help coral reefsThe move is vital for protecting at least 25% of the world's marine species and over a billion people who depend on healthy coral reefs.

Can Avalanche’s friend.tech-inspired StarsArena push AVAX price to $12?Avalanche (AVAX) price has the potential to climb higher amid the launch of StarsArena, a social media application on the Avalanche blockchain. This m