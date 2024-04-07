Constellation Brands Poised for Market Share Gains in Beer Business

Constellation Brands stock is well-positioned for market share gains in the upcoming fiscal year, with its strong beer business . The company is expected to expand its shelf space in supermarkets and convenience stores , while competitors like Bud Light face reductions. Analysts predict strong long-term beer volume growth for Constellation, which is not reflected in its current stock valuation . Recent scanner data from Nielsen also show a significant increase in beer sales.

Morgan Stanley expects Constellation to continue gaining market share during the upcoming period

