Constantly Running Sprinklers in DC

Is there any way to report constantly running sprinklers to DC Water? I noticed them running Thursday afternoon and they were still running Saturday afternoon.

“Is there any way to report constantly running sprinklers?”photo by Ian Livingston 'Dear PoPville, Is there any way to report constantly running sprinklers to DC Water? I noticed them running Thursday afternoon (when it was raining) and they were still running Saturday afternoon.

