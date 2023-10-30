Constantine 2 Gets A Very Positive R-Rated Update From DC Sequel Director

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Constantine 2 has received a new update that means good news for the DC movie. Keanu Reeves is set to return as John Constantine for the upcoming film.

On BroBible’s Post Credit Podcast, Constantine 2 director Francis LAwrence provided an exciting update on the status of the DC movie. Check out the full quote below: "Lawrence: Those kinds of dark DC characters, Vertigo characters, have bounced around, and we’ve tried to gain control. We finally have, and Keanu, I, and Akiva Goldsman, who did the movie together originally, are batting around ideas, but we got sort of halted by the strike. However, we are actively coming up with ideas to create a part two, and it will be very rated R.

