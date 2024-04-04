Conspiracy Theories Debunked: No Portal Opening at CERN Ahead of Solar Eclipse

Conspiracy theories have been swirling around the CERN particle accelerator and the solar eclipse . But a video of a portal opening isn’t real. In the weeks leading up to the eclipse, questions about the natural phenomenon have bubbled up online. People sharing the clip claim it shows a portal opening over Geneva, Switzerland, where the CERN particle accelerator is located, just days before the eclipse and question whether it’s a “coincidence.

” No, the CERN particle accelerator didn’t open a portal ahead of the solar eclipse. The video clip was initially shared by a video creator on Instagram in September 2023. This viral video was actually posted by a self-identified “video creator” online several months before the April 8 eclipse. It does not show an actual portal opening over Switzerland

Conspiracy Theories CERN Particle Accelerator Solar Eclipse Portal Opening Debunked

