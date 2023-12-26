Consider Future Medical Costs Before Buying a Pet, Veterinarian Warns

In today's Dear Annie column, a veterinarian writes in to warn people to take in to account future medical costs before buying a pet as some breeds are more expensive to take care of than others. Although I wholeheartedly agree with your response to consult with the writer’s partner prior to getting an animal, what goes into this consideration is so. much. more. I am a veterinarian, and I frequently am involved in these decision-making conversations.

It can be extremely frustrating, to downright heartbreaking, to see when pet parents have not put any forethought into the costs of owning a pet. It starts with pet species and breed selection. A bigger dog equals larger doses of medication needed equals higher costs. Purchasing a breed such as a French bulldog, although cute, has so many known genetic health issues. French bulldog owners should plan accordingly for the higher costs of frequent veterinary visits. A high-energy breed pet needs a home where they can have the appropriate amount of exercise





