Conservatives Explain How Climate Hysteria Violates Their Freedom

As conservatives continue to stress that implementing plans to reduce the causes of record hot temperatures, wildfires, and pollution infringes upon their liberties, The Onion asked conservatives to explain how climate hysteria violates their freedom, and this is what they said. Darren Kelsey, Machinist “I own my land, and I’ll make it an unlivable wasteland any way I see fit.” Mike Pointer, Pilot “This country was founded on the idea that the world will crumble and it will be our doing.

” Linda Polly, Actuary “I just think it’s crazy to get worked up about anything that isn’t a man in a dress.” Kevin Torbet, Crane Lift Operator “After a long day at work, I just wanna kick back with a drink and burn 5 million barrels of crude oil. Is that too much to ask?” Gordon Carlton, Airline Pilot “You can execute my children in front of me one by one, but I’m not doing meatless Mondays.” William Barnsworth, Attorney “I have a constitutional right to get down on all fours like a puppy dog and, panting and barking, bury toxic waste in my backyar

