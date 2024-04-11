Conservative Revolt Blocks Surveillance Program Reauthorization Bill

The prospects of passing a surveillance program reauthorization bill into law have become uncertain after a conservative revolt blocked the bill. This comes after former President Donald Trump urged Republicans to 'kill' the measure. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has been struggling to find a path forward on the issue due to partisan bickering . The procedural vote to bring up the bill failed, with nearly 20 Republicans voting against it.

The bill aims to reauthorize a program that allows the U.S. government to collect communications of non-Americans outside the country without a warrant for foreign intelligence purposes

