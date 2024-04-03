Conservative Organization Launches Database to Track Political Leanings of Corporate Board Members

The 1792 Exchange, a conservative organization, has launched a new database called Board Bias to track the political leanings of corporate board members. The database aims to provide transparency and inform shareholders about the decision-making process of corporations. The CEO of the 1792 Exchange stated that the tool will help educate the public about the influence of 'woke' companies and the risks associated with ESG investing.

The database was launched in response to statements made by Bob Iger, the chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, who admitted that the company incorporates controversial issues into their storytelling

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Conservative California school board members ousted after trans-related parental notification policiesTwo Orange, California school board members Madison Klovstad Miner and Rick Ledesma were ousted from their positions after a recall election and passing controversial policies.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

What happened when a conservative activist joined a school boardReaders on the journey of a “true believer,” RFK Jr., Larry Hogan’s priorities, crime that doesn’t pay and an amphibian delicacy.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Fairbanks School Board hears public testimony after controversial comments from Board PresidentHarty herself was not present at the meeting; Vice President Tim Doran presided.

Source: KXDF News 13 - 🏆 266. / 63 Read more »

Mayor Parker names her new school boardMayor Cherelle L. Parker's new school board includes four sitting board members and five newcomers.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Natalie Cline returns to state school board after it censured herState School Board member Natalie Cline returned to her first regular board meeting Thursday after the board voted unanimously on Feb. 14 to censure her.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Elgin News Digest: Earth Month events at Hawthorn Hills Nature Center; Solar eclipse event at Jelke Creek Conservation Area; Police patrols stepped up for ‘distracted drivers’ month; Jazz pianist at Borden libraryCarpentersville board recognizes achievements of Dundee Highlanders Wrestling Team members At the March 19 board meeting, Village President John Skillman and the Village Board recognized the achiev…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »