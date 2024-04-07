Conservative Opposition Party Ahead in Poland's Local and Regional Elections

Poland 's local and regional elections see the conservative opposition party ahead in exit poll s, posing a challenge to Prime Minister Tusk 's pro-EU party, as runoff votes await mayoral candidates. An exit poll released after Poland 's local and regional elections showed Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-EU party trailing the conservative opposition party that governed Poland for eight years until December.

Sunday's elections were the first electoral test for Tusk's coalition government nearly four months since it took power. Poles voted for mayors, local councillors and representatives to the nation's 16 regional assemblies. The exit polls have a small margin of error and final results are not expected until Monday. But they indicated that Law and Justice, the conservative party that governed Poland from 2015-2023, remains a political force to be reckoned with in the nation of 38 million people. According to the Ipsos exit poll, Law and Justice won 33.7 percent of votes and Tusk's Civic Coalition won 31.9 percent in elections to the regional assemblies. Voters across Poland are heading to the polls in local elections to elect mayors, members of local councils and provincial assemblies Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski declared victory and said the result was a message to those who had counted the party out. “As Mark Twain once said, the news of my death is somewhat premature,” Kaczynski said, loosely quoting the American autho

