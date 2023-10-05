Conservative group says Jamaal Bowman should get same charges as Jan. 6 rioters for pulling alarm

A conservative organization's accountability project will push for Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) to receive charges for violations of the same federal obstruction statute that the Justice Department has used to prosecute those accused of rioting and entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation's oversight project sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, as well as the Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police departments on Thursday, in which it recommends Bowman be prosecuted for violations of a list of charges.

“I was rushing to make a vote, I was trying to get to a door. I thought the alarm would open a door," he said of his actions. Capitol Police are now investigating why Bowman pulled the fire alarm. In the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, the project's director Mike Howell wrote,"Representative Bowman's actions violated federal law in addition to D.C. criminal law." headtopics.com

Howell goes on to list"relevant violations" that the entities might consider in their respective investigations."Your relevant government organizations have come under significant scrutiny from the American public in recent years because of politicization and weaponization against your political adversaries," he noted.

According to the project's director,"This case presents an opportunity for course correction. The law should be enforced equally and without regard to political party."

