Conservative Anti-Vaxxers Attempt to Gain Control of Medical Board in Florida

The right-wing assault on public health didn’t end with Covid conspiracies. The attack is ongoing, and as it unfolds, we’re seeing examples of how a country under Republican control could pervert the concepts of health and wellness to align with pseudoscientists and far-right hucksters. This fear came to mind as I read a new Daily Beast report on attempts by conservative anti-vaxxers to win control of the medical board that oversees the prestigious Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida .
As the Beast reports, the group of contenders looking to win seats on the board includes Mary Flynn O’Neill, sister of former Trump adviser and conspiracy theorist Michael Flynn. According to the outlet: A victory for the conspiracy theorists would allow them to set standards for what qualifies as effective and ethical health care — a horrifying prospect. Florida is already offering a crash course in the dangers of allowing pseudoscience to drive health policy, in the policies of its surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo. And yet Florida alone doesn’t paint the full picture of the conservative movement’s assault on public health. There’s more where that came from should conservatives win the White House and control of Congress this fall. As my colleague Steve Benen explained over on the MaddowBlog, Donald Trump has said that, if elected, he’d cut federal funding for schools that have any kind of vaccination mandat
Conservative Anti-Vaxxers Florida Medical Board Sarasota Memorial Hospital Health Care Standards Pseudoscience Public Health Conservative Movement
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »