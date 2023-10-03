The conservation group Sea Shepherd on Tuesday signed an agreement with Mexico to help expand the protection area for theSea Shepherd, which helps the Mexican Navy to remove illegal gill nets that drown the vaquita, says the expansion will extend the area where it works in the Gulf of California by about 60%, to the west and northwest.

The Navy began dropping the blocks into the Gulf of California last year to snag illegal gill nets set for totoaba, a Gulf fish whose swim bladder is considered a prized delicacy in China and is worth thousands of dollars per pound. The concrete blocks catch on the expensive totoaba nets, ruining them.

But Sea Shepherd and the Navy are looking to expand the area, because a strange thing happened when scientists and researchers

Read more:

sdut »

Conservation group Sea Shepherd to help expand protection of the endangered vaquita porpoiseThe conservation group Sea Shepherd says it has signed an agreement with Mexico to help expand the protection area for the endangered vaquita porpoise.

Improved mangrove conservation could yield cash, carbon, coastal benefitsA shift in the way we think about the benefits mangroves provide to coastal regions could yield significant economic and biodiversity gains and protect millions from flooding, research has revealed.

The Bidens’ Dog Keeps Biting People. Why?German shepherd experts have some tips for the first family.

Wearable sensors for monitoring marine environments and their inhabitantsWearable sensors inform on aquaculture and marine-conservation strategies.

Data-driven regional ocean models essential for planning, shows Red Sea studyBy incorporating fine-grained regional data with a high-resolution ocean model, KAUST researchers have developed the first precise historical reconstruction of the Red Sea circulation. The resulting reanalysis reveals new characteristics of current circulation, temperature, salinity and oceanic behavior that are not evident in the coarser standard global ocean analyses.

The conservation group Sea Shepherd on Tuesday signed an agreement with Mexico to help expand the protection area for theSea Shepherd, which helps the Mexican Navy to remove illegal gill nets that drown the vaquita, says the expansion will extend the area where it works in the Gulf of California by about 60%, to the west and northwest.

The Gulf, also known as the Sea of Cortez, is the only place where the vaquita lives. As few as ten vaquitas remain. They cannot be held or bred in captivity.The agreement signed Tuesday between Sea Shepherd and the Mexican Navy follows the Navy’s announcement in August that it was planning to expand the area where

The Navy began dropping the blocks into the Gulf of California last year to snag illegal gill nets set for totoaba, a Gulf fish whose swim bladder is considered a prized delicacy in China and is worth thousands of dollars per pound. The concrete blocks catch on the expensive totoaba nets, ruining them.

That should supposedly discourage illicit fishermen from risking their expensive gear in the “zero tolerance area,” a rough quadrangle considered the last holdout for the vaquitas. It’s called that because that’s where the blocks have been sunk so far, and where patrols are heaviest, and there is supposed to be no fishing at all, though it still sometimes occurs.

But Sea Shepherd and the Navy are looking to expand the area, because a strange thing happened when scientists and researchers

They found that most of the 16 sightings (some may be repeat sightings of the same animal) occurred on the very edges, and in a few cases just outside of the “zero tolerance” area that was supposed to be the most welcoming place for the animals.

The Navy said it will negotiate with the fishing community of San Felipe, in Baja California state, in order to expand the zero tolerance area and start sinking blocks outside that area.

The fishermen of San Felipe say the government has not lived up to previous promises of compensatory payments for lost income due to net bans in the area. They also say the government has done little to provide better, more environmentally sensitive fishing gear.

Experts estimate the most recent sightings suggest 10 to 13 vaquitas remain, a similar number to those seen in the last such expedition in 2021.

Major fire strikes Detroit-area apartment complex for seniorsFederal government to conduct nationwide emergency alert test Wednesday via mobile phones, cable TVThere was power loss before plane crash that killed ex-NFL player Russ Francis, investigator says

A federal investigator said the small plane crash that killed former NFL tight end Russ Francis and another man at an Adirondack Mountains airport occurred after the engine apparently lost powerOklahoma’s Republican governor wants to cut taxes. His GOP colleagues aren’t sold on the idea.New York City mayor heads to Latin America with message for asylum seekers: ‘We are at capacity’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he’s traveling to Latin America to discourage people from seeking asylum in the city as it struggles to handle a massive influx of migrantsFatal shooting by police draws protests and raises questions in north Alabama

Family members of a Black man fatally shot outside his home by Alabama police are seeking more information and access to body camera footage of the shootingMcCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote