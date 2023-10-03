The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The Gulf, also known as the Sea of Cortez, is the only place where the vaquita lives. As few as ten vaquitas remain. They cannot be held or bred in captivity. The agreement signed Tuesday between Sea Shepherd and the Mexican Navy follows the Navy’s announcement in August that it was planning to expand the area whereEnvironmental groups demand emergency rules to protect rare whales from ship collisionsThe Navy began dropping the blocks into the Gulf of California last year to snag illegal gill nets set for totoaba, a Gulf fish whose swim bladder is...

That should supposedly discourage illicit fishermen from risking their expensive gear in the “zero tolerance area,” a rough quadrangle considered the last holdout for the vaquitas. It’s called that because that’s where the blocks have been sunk so far, and where patrols are heaviest, and there is supposed to be no fishing at all, though it still sometimes occurs.

But Sea Shepherd and the Navy are looking to expand the area, because a strange thing happened when scientists and researchers They found that most of the 16 sightings (some may be repeat sightings of the same animal) occurred on the very edges, and in a few cases just outside of the “zero tolerance” area that was supposed to be the most welcoming place for the animals. headtopics.com

The Navy said it will negotiate with the fishing community of San Felipe, in Baja California state, in order to expand the zero tolerance area and start sinking blocks outside that area.

