Conquering Ohio: A Road Trip Adventure

From the December 2000 issue of Car and Driver. We are not afraid of Ohio . No way. We zipped right past the signs warning of 'Amateur Karaoke Night' and beyond 'Terry's We-Grind-Our-Own-Hamburger Drive-In,' where even our commander in chief recently risked a basket of fried chicken. We steered smack through Circleville—home of the international pumpkin fest—whose main street was on fire and thus closed to all civilians except those driving F-150s with pulsating strobes.

We cruised deep into Hitler country—first Huber Hitler Road, then Martha Hitler Park. We remained composed even as we idled past the Wampus Tribe's intergalactic meeting hall in South Bloomingville. We sustained this courageous clip in order to sample two Ohio routes that, among this seven-SUV group, would separate the men from the toys. First, there was our traditional, top-secret Hockingheim Ring Road—a challenge to MR2s and M3s, never mind a bunch of designer utes

Ohio Road Trip Adventure Fearless Challenges Unique Locations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CARandDRIVER / 🏆 576. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ohio State Baseball Finishes Season Opening Road TripWhat a turnaround of a week. After going 1-3 at Cal Poly, Ohio State finished their California road trip down in Fullerton on Wednesday then headed back east for a three-game weekend series at West Virginia, capping off the week by scoring the most runs in a game since 2002.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »

Lucky learning! Ohio Lottery gives 100% of profits to schoolsOhio lottery gives 100% of profits to Ohio schools

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Current and Former Ohio State Players React to Tony Alford Leaving Ohio State for MichiganA slew of current and former Ohio State players reacted to Tony Alford departing Ohio State for archrival Michigan on social media on Wednesday.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »

Ohio Tight End Transfer Will Kacmarek Sheds Black Stripe After 11 Ohio State PracticesWill Kacmarek becomes the fifth Ohio State transfer to shed his black stripe this spring, joining Caleb Downs, Quinshon Judkins, Will Howard and Seth McLaughlin.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »

Taking a trip back in time at York's Dreamwrights in 'A Trip to the Moon'Mitch Albom's masterpiece hits the stage once more, proving his former professor's words, 'Once you die, you know how to live.'

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

Ohio's Shame: Michigan Football’s Recruitment in OhioI did some research as result of a post by BeatMeechigun, stating that most of the Michigan fans in NW Ohio were fans as result of families knowing someone who played there at some point. I still disagree with that opinion. In my opinion it's a combination of bandwagonism and contrarianism in NW Ohio.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »