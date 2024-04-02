Conor McGregor's Role in Road House Remake Draws Massive Viewership

We know Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts, but it’s clear he’s also made quite a splash in film. McGregor played the villain Knox in the recently released remake of the classic action film Road House on Amazon Prime. The Amazon MGM film drew over 50 million viewers on Prime during its first two weekends, making it Jake Gyllenhaal was the leading man as he played Dalton, the role made famous by deceased legend Patrick Swayze.

In, I praised the Academy-Award-nominated actor for his portrayal of Dalton, but I wondered whose star power was the major driving force behind the movie’s massive popularity. Considering the original was released 35 years ago, it’s not like the concept was at the forefront of the world’s mind.. They provided some staggering numbers that prove McGregor’s social media presence was a significant component in driving engagement and awareness around the remak

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ForbesTech / 🏆 318. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jake Gyllenhaal Details How Road House Remake Fights With Conor McGregor Got Too RealMatthew Biggin is a freelance writer and new addition to the Screen Rant team. With experience in freelancing since 2008, Matt has also worked as a screenwriter and script editor, as well as contributing to movie and TV blogs. Based out of London, UK, Matt lives with his wife and twin daughters, whom he enjoys introducing to movies and TV shows.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

How Much Conor McGregor Was Paid For Road HouseConor McGregor's Road House payout.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Road House: Jake Gyllenhall Constantly Reminded Conor McGregor to Not Really Punch Him in the FaceJake Gyllenhaal describes what it was like trying to get Conor McGregor to learn the difference between movie fighting and real fighting - without getting bruised.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Conor McGregor Net Worth: How Much Was He Paid For Road House, UFCA record he broke previously held by The Rock.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »

How to Watch 'Road House' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor Online — Now StreamingPrepare for a movie night with epic fight scenes when you stream the new 'Road House' film.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Conor McGregor Headbutts Jake Gyllenhaal in New 'Road House' TrailerConor McGregor showed off his impressive acting chops in the trailer for the upcoming 'Road House' flick starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »