Connor Bedard nearly forgot stick in Chicago Blackhawks debut - ESPN

Playing in his long awaited NHL debut seemed to add extra nerves for the 18-year-old, who smiled then spun around while attempting to locate his equipment before heading back in the dressing room to pick it up.The Blackhawks rookie was the No.

1 pick in this year's NHL draft and is seen as one of the greatest hockey prospects of all-time. Chicago's general manager Kyle Davidson said Bedard has beenChicago hasn't advanced past the first round since winning the Stanley Cup in 2015 and has missed the playoffs the last three seasons. Bedard serves as the hope for the franchise returning to winning ways.

