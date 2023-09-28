Connor Bedard: Chicago Blackhawks No. 1 pick's preseason debut

Connor Bedard said he isn't nervous yet about his NHL preseason debut tonight for the Chicago Blackhawks, but that may change come game time. “Watching all the preseason games — we’re a little late — but it’s been a really good week and I learned a lot, which is good,” Bedard said. “You can take more time in practice to kind of figure stuff out, but we want to play.

We’re looking forward to it tonight.”

Bedard has centered a line in camp with veterans Taylor Hall and Ryan Donato, and he will join them on the power play. That line created several chances during the second scrimmage Tuesday, though they didn’t score.

The Blackhawks' Connor Bedard practices during the first day of training camp at Fifth Third Arena on Sept. 21, 2023.“Yeah, it’s been good,” Bedard said. “Obviously practice is different, but it’s felt good in those scrimmages. Felt we made some plays and every day growing the chemistry a bit and learning where guys want to be.” headtopics.com

The game group practiced before the second group Thursday morning, so Bedard had some time to reflect before the game.

“I was talking to my dad today: I get to play in the United Center tonight,” he said. “That’s pretty unreal. That’s big.“(To) see the fans and everything — and of course I haven’t seen the lineup — but (there will be) guys who are trying to make the NHL and guys who have played in the NHL. So that’s going to be a good challenge. Something good to get used to and build off.”