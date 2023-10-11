Connor Bedard assist helps Blackhawks top Penguins in opener - ESPN

The 18-year-old Bedard, the top pick in the NHL draft, played over 21 minutes, often sharing the ice with Crosby, one of his idols. Bedard registered five of the 35 shots Chicago fired atChicago trailed 2-0 when Crosby began his 19th season by scoring his 551st career goal, a shot into an open net off a pass from-- with a secondary assist from Bedard -- in the second period.

Fireworks, however, were hard to come by for the NHL's oldest team. Jarry made 32 saves but the Penguins let a lead slip away late, a problem that plagued them at times last season. Bedard's arrival in the NHL had been anticipated for years, much like Crosby's when the Penguins grabbed him with the top overall selection in 2005, all of 13 days after Bedard was born.

Like Crosby, Bedard seems at ease with the attention, pressure and expectations that will follow him throughout his career. He joked during the morning skate that he slept"like a baby." He sprinted onto the ice with fellow Blackhawks rookieduring warmups, the two teenagers having the rink to themselves momentarily as is tradition for players making their NHL debuts. headtopics.com

Bedard was fidgety during the national anthem, his legs in constant motion, eager to get a moment he'd been dreaming about since he was a phenom growing up in British Columbia, Canada watching Crosby become one of the cornerstones of the NHL.

Referee Kelly Sutherland welcomed Bedard to the NHL right before the opening faceoff. Sutherland then dropped the puck between two generational talents and the jitters vanished. Bedard recorded the first shot of his career just over six minutes in on a one-timer with Chicago on the power play. He kept right on firing at Jarry, his No. 98 constantly in motion. He was unafraid to fling his 5-foot-10, 185-pound frame into tight spaces, be they the front of the net or the corners. headtopics.com

Read more:

espn »

Connor Bedard era begins tonight: How to livestream Blackhawks vs. PenguinsGet breaking news on Pennsylvania high school, college and professional sports. Find scores, statistics, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at PennLive.com.

Blackhawks vs. Penguins prediction: Connor Bedard shows up Sidney CrosbyA nice bit of scheduling by the league results in a tasty opening game.

Connor Bedard to make NHL debut in Chicago Blackhawks game against Pittsburgh PenguinsThe NHL season begins on Tuesday night, and so does the career of the Chicago Blackhawks' number one pick.

Connor Bedard gets 1st NHL assist; Blackhawks rally past Penguins 4-2Connor Bedard gets 1st NHL assist; Blackhawks rally past Penguins 4-2

Bedard has assist in NHL debut, Blackhawks beat Crosby, Penguins 4-2 on opening nightPITTSBURGH (AP) — Top draft pick Connor Bedard had an assist and dazzled occasionally with his skating in the his NHL debut, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks' Connor Bedard lands in unique group of NHL stars with debut assistChicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard made his NHL debut on Tuesday night, and it took him less than two periods to land himself in some exclusive company.