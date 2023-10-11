Connor Bedard assist helps Blackhawks top Penguins in opener - ESPN

The 18-year-old Bedard, the top pick in the NHL draft, played over 21 minutes, often sharing the ice with Crosby, one of his idols. Bedard registered five of the 35 shots Chicago fired atChicago trailed 2-0 when Crosby began his 19th season by scoring his 551st career goal, a shot into an open net off a pass from-- with a secondary assist from Bedard -- in the second period.
Fireworks, however, were hard to come by for the NHL's oldest team. Jarry made 32 saves but the Penguins let a lead slip away late, a problem that plagued them at times last season. Bedard's arrival in the NHL had been anticipated for years, much like Crosby's when the Penguins grabbed him with the top overall selection in 2005, all of 13 days after Bedard was born.
Like Crosby, Bedard seems at ease with the attention, pressure and expectations that will follow him throughout his career. He joked during the morning skate that he slept"like a baby." He sprinted onto the ice with fellow Blackhawks rookieduring warmups, the two teenagers having the rink to themselves momentarily as is tradition for players making their NHL debuts.
Bedard was fidgety during the national anthem, his legs in constant motion, eager to get a moment he'd been dreaming about since he was a phenom growing up in British Columbia, Canada watching Crosby become one of the cornerstones of the NHL.
Referee Kelly Sutherland welcomed Bedard to the NHL right before the opening faceoff. Sutherland then dropped the puck between two generational talents and the jitters vanished. Bedard recorded the first shot of his career just over six minutes in on a one-timer with Chicago on the power play. He kept right on firing at Jarry, his No. 98 constantly in motion. He was unafraid to fling his 5-foot-10, 185-pound frame into tight spaces, be they the front of the net or the corners.