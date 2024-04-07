Connecticut vs. Michelle Troconis: A Haunting Trial

It was one of the most anticipated trials in recent memory: the State of Connecticut vs. Michelle Troconis — a case that has haunted the family and friends of Jennifer Dulos for nearly five years. 'I wanted to be there every day because Jennifer couldn't be there and I wanted to be there for her to bear witness,' says longtime friend Carrie Luft.

Luft was in court every day as prosecutors Sean McGuinness and Michelle Manning presented their case: that Troconis conspired with her boyfriend Fotis Dulos to murder his estranged wife, and then helped to cover up the crime. Fotis Dulos died by suicide after being charged with murder. 'This defendant was undoubtedly part of this plan to kill Jennifer Dulos. There's no if ands or buts about it,' McGuinness addressed the court. As the defendant listened in Spanish, her first language, her attorney Jon Schoenhorn described her as just another victim of Fotis Dulos

Connecticut Michelle Troconis Trial Murder Jennifer Dulos Fotis Dulos Conspiracy Cover-Up

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michelle Troconis trial: Connecticut jury opens deliberations in Jennifer Dulos caseJennifer Dulos went missing on May 24, 2019, and has never been found. Prosecutors told the jury her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, attacked her at her New Canaan home and drove off with her body.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

Michelle Troconis convicted in Jennifer Dulos murder caseMichelle Troconis was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence, and hindering the prosecution in the murder case of Jennifer Dulos. The jury concluded that she conspired with Fotis Dulos, Jennifer's estranged husband, to murder her and helped him dispose of evidence.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Michelle Troconis Convicted in Murder of Fotis Dulos' Estranged WifeMichelle Troconis has been found guilty of assisting her boyfriend Fotis Dulos in the murder of his estranged wife. Prosecutors claim she played a role in planning the murder, destroying evidence, and providing an alibi for Dulos. This article provides an overview of the evidence presented during her trial.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Michelle Troconis' family defends 'one of the most hated women in America'Michelle Troconis was convicted of conspiring to murder Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut mother of five. Her family says she's innocent.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Michelle Troconis' reaction to guilty verdict, as witnessed by CBS New York's Tony AielloAiello was among the dozen or so reporters who had covered every phase of the murder conspiracy trial​ of Fotis Dulos' former girlfriend since its start on January 11​.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Michelle Troconis due in court in May for contempt chargeMichelle Troconis appeared in court in Stamford on Thursday to be arraigned on a contempt of court charge and she is due back in court in May. Troconis, who…

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »