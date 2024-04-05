Connecticut Troopers Avoid State Charges for Falsifying Traffic Stop Data

Six state troopers and a constable who may have falsified data about traffic stops won’t face state criminal charges, Connecticut ’s top prosecutor said Friday.

Chief State’s Attorney Patrick Griffin’s office said in a statement that none of the seven officers can be prosecuted, despite“There was no referral to the local state’s attorney for review of the conduct in question in 2018 and as a result, the statute of limitations for state charges to be filed has passed,” the office said in a statement. “The Division has no comment on potential federal charges given the pending Department of Justice investigation into the matter.” The independent investigation into tens of thousands of traffic stops followed an audit by UConn analysts that questioned whether troopers had been submitting inaccurate or false dat

Connecticut Troopers Traffic Stops Falsified Data State Charges Statute Of Limitations Investigation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

March Madness First four predictions: Colorado vs. Boise State, Grambling State vs. Montana StateHowie Kussoy makes his predictions for Colorado vs. Boise State and Grambling State vs. Montana State.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

State Troopers offer tips for safe Spring Break in Alaska’s backcountrySpring break in the mountains can be a lot of fun, as long as you prepare safely.

Source: KXDF News 13 - 🏆 266. / 63 Read more »

Alaska State Troopers investigate collision between snowmachine and Iditarod teamTroopers say the snowmachine driver sideswiped one of the dogs and initially kept going. Vets declared the dog was okay and was allowed to continue racing

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

Students lobby to dethrone Connecticut's state insect, the voraciously predatory praying mantisWhen it comes to state insects, most states honor fuzzy or beloved bugs like honey bees or butterflies.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Students lobby to dethrone Connecticut's state insect, the voraciously predatory praying mantisWhen it comes to state insects, most states honor fuzzy or beloved bugs like honey bees or butterflies.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils play in NEC Tournament against the Wagner SeahawksThe Central Connecticut State Blue Devils play in the NEC Tournament against the Wagner Seahawks. Saturday's meeting will be the third of the season between the two teams. Cent. Conn. St. is 14-3 against the NEC, and Wagner is 8-9 against the NEC.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »