Connecticut Survives Test, Advances to National Championship Game

Connecticut kept its bid to repeat as national champion intact by surviving its first true test of the NCAA tournament, getting 21 points from freshman Stephon Castle while clamping down defensively in the second half of an 86-72 win over Alabama in the Final Four on Saturday night. The top-seeded Huskies (36-3) had put on a March Madness show before arriving in the desert, a stretch that included a 30-0 run in a decimation of Illinois in the Elite Eight.

This was more of a slow burn, with UConn withstanding an early wave of three-pointers before holding the Crimson Tide (25-12) without a field goal during a five-minute second-half stretch. Next up for the Huskies will be what should be a much more physical test against 7-foot-4, 300-pound Zach Edey and Purdue in Monday’s national championship game. UConn has its own accomplished big man in 7-2 Donovan Clingan, who finished with 18 points and four blocked shots. “A battle of the giants. I think it’s just great for college basketbal

Connecticut NCAA Tournament National Champion Final Four Alabama Stephon Castle Defense Purdue Championship Game

