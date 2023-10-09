Connecticut police search for truck passenger who allegedly threatened children with poison

The Granby Police Department released this surveillance image of a truck they believed was used in the incident. (Credit: The Granby Police Department)Police in Connecticut are looking for a truck passenger after he reportedly told a group of children to get inside the truck or be poisoned.

The children reported that the truck stopped, and a passenger yelled from the vehicle to get inside or be poisoned. Officer's heroic act leads to heartfelt gift: Newborn named in his honor Police said they're not sure if the passenger made the statement with ill-intent or in a way to frighten them.

Meanwhile, officers posted surveillance pictures of the truck in question on its Facebook page. It's described as a mid-to-late model, Ford F-150, pick-up truck, gray in color, with unknown marker plates. headtopics.com

