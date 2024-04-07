Connecticut Police Officer Reflects on Bond with Baby Girl He Saved

The strong bond between a Connecticut police officer and a baby girl whose life he saved five years ago continues to shine a light on the power of human connection over all else — including people's individual backgrounds and races, he said. 'Everybody’s lives changed for the better that night — especially mine,' Det. Michael Harton of the North Haven, Connecticut Police Department told Fox News Digital. 'We’re all human. We get so involved in the drama of the world.

It’s nice to be able to take care of each other, no matter where we come from or what our situation may be.' LAS VEGAS MAN INTRODUCES SON TO FIREFIGHTER WHO SAVED THE DAD'S LIFE 23 YEARS AGO: 'MY HERO' Harton, a police officer for 27 years, was on duty at a movie theater on March 4, 2019, when suddenly a woman came running out of a movie with a baby in her arms. 'She was frantic,' Harton said. 'You could tell as soon as I grabbed her that she was in distres

