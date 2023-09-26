Connecticut health commissioner fired during COVID reaches settlement with agency in discrimination case

A Black former health commissioner in Connecticut has reached a settlement with the state’s health agency in a lawsuit that accuses Gov. Ned Lamon of discriminating against her. Connecticut's Department of Public Health has reached a settlement agreement with the agency's former commissioner, who was fired in the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. She had accused Gov.

Ned Lamon of discriminating against her, a Black woman, by elevating several white people to lead the crisis response.

The agreement, signed on Monday, settles a federal lawsuit filed last year by Renee Coleman-Mitchell, who was ousted on May 12, 2020. While admitting no wrongdoing or violating state or federal law, the state agreed to pay the former commissioner $200,000. The bulk of the money, $160,000, covers"compensatory damages for emotional distress, personal physical injuries, and physical sickness" in connection with her dismissal.

The remaining $40,000 will cover her legal fees and costs.The agreement also stipulates the state will pay $1,249 to the Connecticut Department of Labor to resolve an unemployment compensation benefits overpayment Coleman-Mitchell had received in May 2020 that she was not eligible for under state law.

Coleman-Mitchell's attorney, Cynthia Jennings, declined to comment on the settlement when reached by phone. Adam Joseph, a spokesperson for Lamont, said in a statement:"We are pleased to have reached this settlement. We believe the settlement speaks for itself and wish Ms. Coleman-Mitchell the best."

Former commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell and the Connecticut Department of Public Health have reached a settlement in a case accusing Gov. Ned Lamon of discriminating against the Black woman.In her original lawsuit, Coleman-Mitchell said she was never provided severance pay or consideration for another position as promised by Lamont, a Democrat, when she was removed as commissioner. She said last year she was unable to find another job because of the damage done to her reputation. Under the agreement finalized Monday, the reason for Coleman-Mitchell's departure from state government will now be listed as"resigned in good standing," rather than"unclassified appointment discontinued."

