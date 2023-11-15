Connecticut educator charged with sexual assault of 11-year-old boy

A married Connecticut educator allegedly had sex with an 11-year-old boy in her car outside his school – after giving him a bracelet with the acronym for “Best Friends for Life With Benefits.” Alyson Cranick, 42, turned herself in to police Tuesday and was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, and impairing the morals of children. The married mother of two was earlier fired as an administrative assistant at E.O.

Smith High School in Mansfield after being accused of repeatedly having sex with the boy when he was just 11 and 12, according to the outlet. Over two months, the boy “snuck out of his house on at least 14 occasions during the overnight hours to meet with Cranick,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by WFSB. She either waited by “hiding behind a bush on a neighbor’s property or walking up to his house,” according to the document

