Connecticut 15-year-old student-athlete dies after football practice

A Connecticut high school student and football player has tragically passed away following a practice on Tuesday afternoon, school officials said. In a press release, Windsor High School Superintendent Dr. Terrell Hill confirm the sudden death of Elijah-Jay Mariano Rivera, a 15-year-old student.

'The ambulance got there and brought him to Connecticut Children’s, where unfortunately, he passed. 'A 15-year-old kid, playing a sport he loved … you can’t rationalize it in any way.' A 15-year-old kid, playing a sport he loved … you can’t rationalize it in any way.

Windsor High School student Elijah-Jay Mariano Rivera lost consciousness during practice Tuesday and was given CPR by police and emergency medical technicians. District superintendent Terrence Hill says in a letter to families that the teen was not engaged in any football drills or tackling at the time. The student was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford

