Congresswoman Introduces Bill to Mint Coins in Honor of Paul Laurence Dunbar

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) introduced the Paul Laurence Dunbar Commemorative Coin Act to mint coins in recognition of Paul Laurence Dunbar , an influential African American poet. The coins would benefit scholarships and activities of the Dunbar Alumni Federation .

photo by Elvert Barnes From the office of Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton: 'Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) introduced the Paul Laurence Dunbar Commemorative Coin Act to direct the Secretary of the Treasury to mint 50,000 five-dollar coins, 400,000 one-dollar coins and 750,000 half-dollar coins in recognition of Paul Laurence...

