Congresswoman Boebert to Lead GOP Primary Ballot in Race to Replace Retiring Rep. Ken Buck

The congresswoman's name will be first on the June 25 GOP primary ballot in the race to replace retiring Republican Rep. Ken Buck .She won the Republican 4th Congressional District (CD4) assembly, guaranteeing that her name will be the first that voters see on the CD4 Republican primary ballot on June 25. In addition, former state representative Ted Harvey, a candidate who is ideologically similar to Boebert , did not earn enough support to qualify for the ballot, ending his campaign.

“I promised you that I was not going to treat this as a coronation, as something that was owed to me,” Boebert said after winning the assembly. The winner of the GOP primary will likely win the general election in the heavily Republican district. Current Republican Congressman Ken Buck announced in November that he would not seek reelection, and then stepped down last month. Boebert has had quite the week. On Tuesday morning, she underwent emergency surgery for a blood clo

