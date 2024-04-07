Congressman Secures Funding for After School Program in San Antonio

Congressman Henry Cuellar secured nearly $2.3 million in federal funding for an after school program aimed at helping low-income young people and their families on the east side of San Antonio . The program, called Knowledge is Power Community Learning Centers ( KIP ), involves the work of community leaders , including 10 churches.
Cuellar emphasized the importance of a quality education for children to succeed in the 21st Century and stated that the KIP project will ensure East Side students have the after-school resources they need to perform well in the classroom
