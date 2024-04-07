Congressman Secures Funding for After School Program in San Antonio

Congressman Henry Cuellar secured nearly $2.3 million in federal funding for an after school program aimed at helping low-income young people and their families on the east side of San Antonio . The program, called Knowledge is Power Community Learning Centers ( KIP ), involves the work of community leaders , including 10 churches.

Cuellar emphasized the importance of a quality education for children to succeed in the 21st Century and stated that the KIP project will ensure East Side students have the after-school resources they need to perform well in the classroom

Congressman Funding After School Program Low-Income Young People Families San Antonio Knowledge Is Power Community Learning Centers KIP Community Leaders Churches Education

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KENS5 / 🏆 608. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best Restaurants in San Antonio | San Antonio Express-NewsA guide to San Antonio and the Hill Country's best dining and drinks

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Woman inspects church to find man inside closet with gun, unknown suspect fleesSAN ANTONIO -According to San Antonio Police Department,

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Real Estate News | San Antonio Express-NewsSan Antonio and Hill Country real estate news, from the San Antonio Express-News.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Car thief shoots at owner during chase before crashing and being caughtSAN ANTONIO -According San Antonio Police Department, the incident

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Public Theater of San Antonio rebrands as San Pedro Playhouse, announces new seasonThe San Antonio theater company formerly known as The Public Theater has rebranded, returning to its original moniker: the San Pedro Playhouse. The name change pays homage to the theater’s 95-year residency in its San Pedro Springs Park venue, and the legacy that follows such a milestone, according to officials with the organization.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

Shakespeare gets a San Antonio twist with Midsummer Sueño at San Pedro PlayhouseThe San Pedro Playhouse is taking audiences outside for its newest production, “Midsummer Sueño,” an original San Antonio-themed adaptation of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »