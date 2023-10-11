Congressman Quits Democratic Socialists Party Over Pro-Palestinian Rally

Michigan Representative Shri Thanedar is renouncing his membership in the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) after the New York City chapter of the party backed a pro-Palestinian rally over the weekend.

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez broke her silence about Sunday's rally in a statement to Politico on Monday, telling the outlet, 'It should not be hard to shut down hatred and antisemitism where we see it. That is a core tenet of solidarity.

Read more:

Newsweek »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

AOC, Other ‘Squad’ Members Backed by Democratic Socialists of America Mum on Rally Cheering HamasSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Israel war: Thanedar abandons Democratic Socialists of America following 'hate-filled and antisemitic' rallyJack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California.

SPLC silent on whether BLM, Dem Socialists’ pro-Hamas activism raises ‘hate’ concernsThe Southern Poverty Law Center is remaining mum on whether Black Lives Matter and the Democratic Socialists of America's actions after Hamas' attacks on Israel raise 'hate' concerns.

Pennsylvania Democrat won't distance herself from socialists who endorsed a pro-Palestinian rallySalena Zito joined the Washington Examiner in 2016 as a Pittsburgh-based columnist and reporter and is also a columnist at the New York Post. She is the author of The Great Revolt. She previously wrote for the Atlantic and spent the last 11 years at the Pittsburgh Tribune Review as both a reporter and a columnist covering national politics. Before that, she worked for the Pittsburgh Steelers and held staff positions for both Democratic and Republican elected officials in Pennsylvania. She has in

Morally bereft Dem Socialists like AOC won't even condemn Hamas unequivocallyNew York’s socialist politicians are showing their true colors — and they’re not pretty.

Former Texas congressman Will Hurd, a strong Trump critic, suspends long-shot 2024 presidential bidFormer Texas congressman Will Hurd has suspended his Republican presidential bid, abandoning a brief campaign built on criticizing Donald Trump at a time when his party seems even more determined to embrace the former president.