Congressional veteran 'stunned and appalled' at possible special operations cuts

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), a retired U.S. Army Green Beret and chairman of the subcommittee on readiness, said he was"stunned and appalled" over reports the Department of Defense is considering making cuts to the Army's special operations forces.

Military officials have previously raised the prospect of such a personnel decision, though the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the Army will cut about 3,000 troops, roughly 10% of its ranks, and will inform Capitol Hill of its plans in the coming days.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth acknowledged this week that"there's some room to make some very modest targeted reductions there" because “the Army is in a moment of transformation where we are really pivoting from [counterinsurgency] and [counterterrorism] to large-scale combat operations: So, we’ve got to transform our force structure,” according to Breaking Defense. headtopics.com

She and Gen. Randy George, the chief of staff of the Army, are expected to brief lawmakers on force structure changes in the near future, though some have already shared their skepticism. “I am stunned and appalled by reports indicating the U.S. Army will cut 3,000 troops from its special operations ranks as a means to manage their worst recruiting crisis since the Vietnam War," Waltz said in a statement on Thursday.

