Congressional Showdown: Can Lawmakers Boost Ukraine Aid by $50 Billion—Or Even More?

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

https://www.wsj.

Read more:

WSJ »

Cowboys-49ers clash in key early-season NFL showdownThe 49ers have been a Cowboys’ problem the past two seasons, eliminating them from the playoffs in each of the past two Januarys.

Inside Matt Gaetz’s Congressional CoupThis week, Kevin McCarthy lost his Speakership in an ouster led by the Florida congressman. How did Gaetz become, briefly, one of the most powerful people in Washington?

49ers' Deebo Samuel is healthy just in time for Cowboys showdownDeebo Samuel was a full participant in the 49ers' final practice before Sunday's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. How many touches will he get against Dallas?

Mater Dei's Marcus Brown ready for spotlight in showdown vs. St. John BoscoMarcus Brown has been the go-to receiver for Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown (no relation) since they were youth football players.

Dallas Democrat believes congressional chaos will lead to government shutdownCongresswoman Jasmine Crockett says Republicans only have themselves to blame for the Speaker’s ouster.

Rutgers-Wisconsin availability report: Key depth piece misses game in MadisonWho's out for the Big Ten showdown in Madison?