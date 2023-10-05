Congressional Football Game takes heat from lawmakers over China ties: 'We slipped up'

EXCLUSIVE — An annual football game featuring lawmakers and ex-NFL players was co-sponsored this year by an affiliate of a Chinese electric carmaker, while the organizing charity has been led by a recent lobbyist for a sanctioned Chinese military-backed company.
Davis is one of several politicians taking issue with these connections who say they weren't aware until the Washington Examiner pointed them out. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), whose office noted he went to practices but didn't end up attending the Sept. 28 game, said it's a"huge problem" and"very concerning.
The game has occurred since 2004 and also benefits Our Military Kids, a grantmaker to children of deployed National Guard and Reserve personnel, and A Advantage 4 Kids, a group benefiting children with special needs, according to the charity's website. The website says participating ex-NFL players in the past have included Herschel Walker and Santana Moss.
BYD has also received the equivalent of over $1 billion in subsidies and grants from China's government since 2007 while seeking to"implement CCP international strategy, and directly connect to Beijing’s military apparatus," Emily de La Bruyere, a China expert and now-senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, said in 2020 congressional testimony.