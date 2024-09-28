Congressional chaos ahead of November election

Congress is off for the campaign season, as lawmakers from one of the most chaotic and unproductive legislative sessions in modern times try to persuade voters to keep them on the job.

New House Speaker Mike Johnson remains upbeat that Republicans will not only stay in control but win more seats to bolster their ranks, but it’s been an uphill slog for him during a tight election year. While Congress succeeded in avoiding a federal shutdown — which Johnson said would have been “malpractice” so close to the November election — it left town mid-week, several days earlier than scheduled, as a hurricane bore down on the Southern Gulf states. It won't return until mid-November.

Those seeking re-election in some of the most hard-fought House districts offered a preview of the conversations they will have with voters. Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, who is in a competitive race in New York, pointed to work he has done to secure needed infrastructure money for his district as well as his own various bills. One that passed the House and Senate this past week directs the U.S. Secret Service to protect Donald Trump and other major party presidential nominees by the same standards it does the president.

Congress Election Republicans Democrats Legislation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Now you can not only vote in US Congressional elections, but bet on them, tooA recent court decision will allow people to bet on the outcome of November congressional elections.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Now you can not only vote in US Congressional elections, but bet on them, tooA recent court decision will allow people to bet on the outcome of November congressional elections.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Congressional Chaos Ahead Of Tumultuous ElectionWith lawmakers from one of the most chaotic and unproductive legislative sessions in modern times seeking re-election, the lack of big-ticket accomplishments is underscoring a volatile November election season with control of Congress a toss-up.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Endorsement: Re-elect Mike Garcia in 27th Congressional DistrictCongressman Mike Garcia is doing good work for the nation and for his district. He has our endorsement for re-election.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Where Republicans have gained in voter registration ahead of NovemberPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Arizona Voter Guide: What you need to know ahead of the November 2024 electionThe general election is quickly approaching! From congressional and county races to propositions on the ballot and important deadlines, here's what you need to know heading into November.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »