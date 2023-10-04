Congress must reform the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in a case that will determine the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. For years, conservatives and libertarians have been arguing that the bureau is unconstitutionally constituted — and not just in terms of the original setup that made it functionally impossible to fire its director, but in its funding structure.

However, Tuesday’s arguments and questions from the justices — even conservative justices — strongly indicate that the court is more likely to side with progressives than the majority’s philosophical kin.

Even Clarence Thomas seemed somewhat skeptical of the anti-CFPB side’s argument, asking of its lawyer, Noel Francisco, “I'd like you to complete this sentence: Funding of the CFPB … violates the appropriations clause because....

Reading the tea leaves, it looks like the CFPB is here to stay, even if it is a bit defanged — both because of the justices’ skepticism and because bills such as that of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to eliminate it are dead on arrival. But that does not mean CFPB cannot, or should not, be reformed. Here are some ways conservatives and libertarians might seek to do that through Congress. headtopics.com

The most obvious pathway forward is reforming the CFPB to place the agency under the normal congressional appropriations process. This is what Rep.

The Consumer Financial Protection Commission Act would also stop the CFPB from being funded by the Federal Reserve and “establish a bipartisan, five-person commission” instead of having a sole director. A variation on this would be to stop Fed funding of CFPB under certain conditions, per last Congress’s Federal Reserve Loss Transparency Act.

But there are other reforms worth considering, too. Two would be passage of bills introduced by Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN): the CFPB Dual Mandate and Economic Analysis Act and the CFPB Whistleblower Incentives and Protection Act.

