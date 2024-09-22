Congress Averts Shutdown With Short-Term Spending Bill

KEVIN FREKINGSpeaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 11, 2024. Congress ional leaders announced an agreement Sunday on a short-term spending bill that will fund federal agencies for about three months, averting a possible partial government shutdown when the new budget year begins Oct. 1 and pushing final decisions until after the November election.

Bipartisan negotiations began in earnest shortly after that, with leadership agreeing to extend funding into mid-December. That gives the current Congress the ability to fashion a full-year spending bill after the Nov. 5 election, rather than push that responsibility to the next Congress and president.

Rep. Tom Cole, the House Appropriations Committee chairman, had said on Friday that talks were going well.

Government Shutdown Spending Bill Election Congress Republicans

