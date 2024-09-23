Congress Averts Government Shutdown With Temporary Funding Deal

Congress reached a funding deal Sunday that would avert a possible partial government shutdown and fund federal agencies for about another three months. The new budget year begins Oct. 1, and the spending decided upon this weekend would extend funding into mid-December. A vote is expected later this week.Earlier, House Speaker Mike Johnson had tried to link a temporary funding plan with a mandate that would have required states to see proof of citizenship when people register to vote.

The effort had no chance in the Democratic-controlled Senate and was opposed by the White House anyway, but it did give Speaker Johnson a chance to show Trump and conservatives within his conference that he fought for their request.The final result passed Sunday is what Johnson called a "very narrow, bare-bones" plan that included "only the extensions that are absolutely necessary.

Government Shutdown Funding Deal Congress Federal Agencies Budget

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox32news / 🏆 547. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Congress Averts Government Shutdown With Three-Month Funding DealThe US Congress reached a deal on Sunday to avoid a partial government shutdown. The temporary funding agreement will extend operations for federal agencies until mid-December.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Congress Averts Government Shutdown With Short-Term Spending BillCongressional leaders reached a deal on a temporary spending bill to fund federal agencies for three months, avoiding a potential partial government shutdown when the new budget year starts. The agreement came after weeks of negotiations and internal Republican disputes.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Congress Averts Government Shutdown With Short-Term Funding DealThe US Congress reached a temporary funding deal on Sunday to avert a potential partial government shutdown. The agreement will fund federal agencies for another three months, extending funding into mid-December.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Congress Averts Shutdown With Short-Term Spending BillCongressional leaders reached a deal on a temporary funding bill to avert a partial government shutdown. The measure extends funding for federal agencies until mid-December, pushing major budget decisions to after the November election.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »

Congress Averts Shutdown With Temporary Funding DealCongressional leaders reached an agreement to avert a partial government shutdown, approving a temporary funding measure that will keep federal agencies operating for about three months.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Congress Averts Shutdown With Short-Term Spending BillCongressional leaders have reached an agreement on a short-term spending bill to fund federal agencies for three months, preventing a partial government shutdown. The bill comes after a failed attempt by House Speaker Mike Johnson to link temporary funding with a voter identification mandate.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »