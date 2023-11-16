Congress Approves Temporary Government Funding Package

Ending the threat of a government shutdown until after the holidays, Congress gave final approval to a temporary government funding package. The Senate passed the bill with an overwhelming 87-11 tally and sent it to President Joe Biden for his signature. It provides a funding patch into next year, when the House and Senate will be forced to confront their differences over funding levels.

