Congress Agrees to Short-Term Spending Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown

FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson , R-La., walks to a meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 11, 2024. WASHINGTON — Congress ional leaders announced an agreement Sunday on a short-term spending bill that will fund federal agencies for about three months, averting a possible partial government shutdown when the new budget year begins Oct. 1 and pushing final decisions until after the November election.to get to this point as the current budget year winds to a close at month’s end.
Bipartisan negotiations began in earnest shortly after that, with leadership agreeing to extend funding into mid-December. That gives the current Congress the ability to fashion a full-year spending bill after the Nov. 5 election, rather than push that responsibility to the next Congress and president.
“While this is not the solution any of us prefer, it is the most prudent path forward under the present circumstances,” Johnson wrote. “As history has taught and current polling affirms, shutting the government down less than 40 days from a fateful election would be an act of political malpractice.” “So far, nothing has come up that we can’t deal with,” said Cole, R-Okla. “Most people don’t want a government shutdown and they don’t want that to interfere with the election. So nobody is like, ‘I’ve got to have this or we’re walking.’ It’s just not that way.”
Government Shutdown Spending Bill Congress Election Mike Johnson
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »
Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »