Confronting Other Men for Sexism and Bias: Tips for Male Allyship

Confronting other men for sexism, bias, harassment, and all manner of inappropriate behavior may be the toughest part of male allyship . But it’s also utterly essential. While the prospect of speaking up against transgressions can feel overwhelming, there are steps you can take to make it easier. Within two seconds of hearing an inappropriate comment, call it out — even if it’s just saying “Ouch.” When you say something, own it.
Use I-statements to signal that the behavior didn’t land the right way with you. Alternatively, try Socratic questions to disrupt gender bias and trigger self-reflection, or share what you’ve learned through a personal experience or relationship. Humor can also work now and then, particularly if you have an existing relationship with a male coworker. Finally, show him that you’re on his side and follow up with positive reinforcement.and believe they are contributing in meaningful way
Confrontation Men Sexism Bias Harassment Inappropriate Behavior Male Allyship
