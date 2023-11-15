Confrontation Erupts at Congressional Hearing Between Senator and Witness

A congressional hearing devolved into an angry confrontation between a senator and a witness on Tuesday after Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma challenged Sean O’Brien, the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, to “stand your butt up” and settle longstanding differences right there in the room. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the chairman of the Senate panel that was holding the hearing, yelled at Mullin to sit down after he challenged O’Brien to a fight.

United States Headlines Read more: KSATNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ACTİONNEWSJAX: Confrontation Erupts at Congressional HearingA senator and a witness engaged in an angry confrontation during a congressional hearing . Sen. Markwayne Mullin challenged the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters to settle their differences in the room.

Source: ActionNewsJax | Read more »

AP: Senator Challenges Teamsters President to a Fight in Congressional HearingRepublican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma challenges Teamsters president Sean O’Brien to a fight during a congressional hearing , leading to an angry confrontation.

Source: AP | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Chaos Erupts Among Republicans on Capitol HillA series of separate incidents painted a chaotic picture of GOP lawmakers in D.C. as Republicans were riled up over various issues. One altercation even got physical, while another threatened to do the same. The incidents came as the GOP is struggling to avoid congressional drama while it has been plagued with infighting and subsequent criticism of the intraparty feuds.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

POSTLOCAL: Virginia Del. David A. Reid Announces Bid for 10th Congressional District SeatVirginia Del. David A. Reid (D-Loudoun) announced his bid for the state’s 10th Congressional District seat, joining a crowded field of Democratic candidates. Reid, who was reelected to a fourth term in the House of Delegates, emphasized his ability to work across the aisle and find solutions to the region’s problems.

Source: postlocal | Read more »

POLİTİCO: Former Fundraiser Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud Charge for Impersonating Congressional AideA former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge for impersonating a high-ranking congressional aide while raising campaign cash. The fundraiser, Sam Miele, was caught soliciting donations under the alias Dan Meyer, who was claimed to be the chief of staff for Rep. Kevin McCarthy. Miele is scheduled to be sentenced on April 30 and could face more than two years in prison.

Source: politico | Read more »

10NEWS: 'QAnon Shaman' runs for Arizona congressional seatJacob Chansley previously called himself the 'QAnon Shaman' but has since disavowed the QAnon movement.

Source: 10News | Read more »